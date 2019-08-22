Auditions taking place for 'Aladdin' Christmas Panto at the Moat

It’s pantomime time! “Oh yes, it is!” The Moat Club are DELIGHTED to announce that this years Pantomime is ....ALADDIN!

Ever wanted to be PART OF THE MAGIC that is the Moat Club's Annual Pantomime?

Auditions for the longest running Panto in Kildare take place soon!

- Dancing Auditions - Sunday, 25th August at 2:30pm in the Moat Theatre;



- Principals and Senior Chorus Auditions - Tuesday 27th August at 7:30pm in the Moat Theatre ;



Brought to you by the Moat Club, whose sell out shows in the past few years have helped Naas families to put the magic into Christmas, ‘Aladdin’ will be coming to our stage this winter.

A traditional, audience friendly tale of Genies, magic carpet and a treasure cave, ‘Aladdin’ will take you to exotic locations where strange things happen.

Romance is on the cards for our hero, with Princess Jasmine as feisty as she is beautiful, but watch out for the evil Abanazar.

He might be behind you! Laughter can also be guaranteed, especially when a certain Dame gets going.

Widow Twankey’s laundry is a location of hilarious mishaps and great fun for the audience.

This is an all singing, all dancing show with something to appeal to every age group and a cast of experienced panto veterans, even the six year olds! Keep an eye on the Moat Club’s Facebook page for competitions and updates.

Performance Dates: 29th Nov - 14th Dec 2019.