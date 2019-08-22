Gardaí find large amount of stolen property in Blessington house and arrest man

Gardaí yesterday searched a house in the Blessington area and recovered a large amount of property believed to have been stolen from shops.

Gardaí from Trim as well as from Blessington Garda Station took part in the operation.

A 51 year old man was arrested and conveyed to Trim Garda Station where he was interviewed in relation to thefts in Trim, Navan, Longford and Mullingar.

He was subsequently charged with these crimes and will appear at Trim District Court.