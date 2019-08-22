CCTV and property marking to be discussed at Kildare policing meeting

Community CCTV will be discussed at the next quarterly Kildare Joint Policing Committee on September 2.

A Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the Policing Committee will also be elected.

The gathering will also see Chief Garda Superintendent John Scanlon deliver a Policing Report.

Also on the agenda will be the nomination of Steven Joyce, South Western Regional Drugs and Alcohol

Task Force as a chairperson to the Multi-Agency Drug Litter Committee.

An update on a Property Marking machine and Text Alert scheme will be given by Sergeant Gavin Dunphy.

Sonya Kavanagh, Director of Services, Kildare Co Council will lead a discussion on Community CCTV.

Joint Policing Committees (JPCs) were set up under the Garda Síochána Act 2005 which introduced a Committee in each local authority area.

The bodies are designed to provide a forum for cross-community co-operation on policing and crime issues between Gardaí, local authority officials, councillors and the community and voluntary sectors.

The Kildare JPC is made up of 34 members including senior Gardaí, up to 15 councillors, 7 TDs, Senators and representatives of Kildare Co Council, Tusla and other agencies.