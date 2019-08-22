Head of exhibit stolen from Wax Museum recovered by Gardaí

Gardaí have helped recover one of three heads of wax figures stolen from the Wax Museum in Dublin.

Two heads were recovered by staff with assistance from members of the public.

Gardaí from Pearse Street Garda Station stopped a man and a woman with the third wax head (picture).

Both suspects were arrested and appeared in court.

The Wax Museum on Westmoreland Street attracts thousands of visitors every year.

