Locals considering court action to block big housing project for Magee Barracks site, meeting hears

Residents in Kildare Town said they may consider fundraising to mount a court action to block a large housing plan for Magee Barracks.

Locals gathered at a public meeting in Kildare Town this evening to discuss the massive development for the ex military site.

Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Suzanne Doyle said up to €30,000 May be needed to pay for a judicial review if An Bord Pleanála grants permission for the project.

Planning permission has been applied for 375 homes, three shops, a café and creche on an 11 hectare plot.

Last year, locals in Kildare Town crowd-funded to pay for professional fees to lodge an objection to previous smaller-scale proposals which were later rejected by An Bord Pleanala.

However Dublin-based Ballymount Properties Ltd have modified the original designs to include more than 100 more homes - from 264 units to 375 units of varying sizes - and have also increased the number of Barracks building to be demolished from 16 to 17.

Cllr Doyle called a public meeting in Educate Together School Hall.

German discount supermarket has already begun building a new foodstore on the site.

Many residents believe that parts of the Magee Barracks site should be used to create employment and leisure facilities rather than for housing so workers don't have to commute out of the town.

They also have a view that any development must be balanced and sustainable as part of a growing community.



According to Ballymount Properties Ltd, the 375 housing units will be made up of 92 2-bed apartments while there will be also 76 3-bed semi-detached houses.

A total of 60 4-bed semi-detached houses are also in the plans as well as 46 one-bed apartments.





