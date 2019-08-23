First Aid course running in Naas over 3 weeks

A First Aid Response (FAR) Standard course is being run in Naas.

The course offers appropriate training to individuals and groups who require a First Aid skill set including the cardiac first response.

This standard is designed to meet first aid and basic life support (BLS) requirements that a person is known as “First Aid Responder” may encounter.

The FAR Standard meets the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) requirement for occupational first aid training for the workplace.

The Child and Family Agency (TUSLA) guidance also recognises FAR as the standard for childcare.

The three-week course is every Tuesday and Thursday evenings in St Mary's College and starts on September 24.

See course information here.