New bus shelter installed at St. Wolstan's School

A new much-needed bus shelter has been installed on the Clane Road beside St Wolstan's Community School in North Kildare.

Speaking about the new bus shelter, Kildare North TD Frank O'Rourke said that he was 'delighted' to see the bus shelter installed.

"This was an issue that myself and Cllr Michael Coleman has been working on for some time at the request of all those that use public and school transport. This Bus Shelter will now give an improved standard for all those people waiting to get the Bus at this location,"said Deputy O'Rourke.

Deputy O'Rourke wishes to thank the NTA and Kildare County Council for their assistance in delivering the shelter.

He said that he will will continue to make representations for further bus shelters to be installed at the appropriate locations in North Kildare.