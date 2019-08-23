Parts of Celbridge without water today due to burst watermain
Repairs works being carried out on Hazelhatch Bridge
Water supply affected to parts of Celbridge
Repairs are being carried out to a Burst Watermain today on Hazelhatch Bridge in Celbridge.
According to Kildare County Council, water supply will be disrupted from 10am until 2pm.
Affected Areas include The Grove, Hazelhatch Park, Primrose Gate, Calender Mills, Temple Manor, Estates off the Newtown Road, Area from Newcastle Road to Newcastle and surrounding areas.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on