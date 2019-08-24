'Teddy Bear Picnic' taking place at 2 o'clock in the People's Park in Athy tomorrow
Entry is free and live music will be played on the day
Teddy Bear Picnic and live music in the People's Park, Athy
Athy Town Promoters are hosting a Teddy Bear Picnic event in the People's Park in Athy tomorrow Sunday, August 25, from 2pm.
The Teddy Bears Picnic is a free event, so bring your Teddy Bear and a picnic a great way to celebrate the final weekend of summer holidays than with live music in the park!
Bring a picnic basket, a comfy blanket and sunglasses and make memories with your Family and Friends before you go back to School.
The Teddy Bear Picnic is taking place from 2pm-4pm on Sunday August 25 and entry is free.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on