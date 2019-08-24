'Teddy Bear Picnic' taking place at 2 o'clock in the People's Park in Athy tomorrow

Athy Town Promoters are hosting a Teddy Bear Picnic event in the People's Park in Athy tomorrow Sunday, August 25, from 2pm.

The Teddy Bears Picnic is a free event, so bring your Teddy Bear and a picnic a great way to celebrate the final weekend of summer holidays than with live music in the park!

Bring a picnic basket, a comfy blanket and sunglasses and make memories with your Family and Friends before you go back to School.

The Teddy Bear Picnic is taking place from 2pm-4pm on Sunday August 25 and entry is free.