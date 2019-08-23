The Riptide Movement on stage after racing at new-look Curragh this evening

The redeveloped Curragh Racecourse will have another Summer Sounds again this evening as well as top class action on the track and live music by The Riptide Movement following racing.

Shuttle buses are running from Kildare, Newbridge, Naas, Kilcullen, Monasterevin, Ballybrittas and Portlaoise.

Gates open 3.30pm and the first race is the EBF Maiden at 5.10pm.

Subsequent races are the EBF Maiden, the Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Maiden, Debutante Stakes (Group 2), Galileo Futurity Stakes (Group 2), Irish IEBF Supporting LICW Handicap and the TRM Calphormin Handicap.

With four studio albums to their name - most notably The RTÉ Choice Music Prize nominated, Gold selling, Number 1 Album “Getting Through” - Dublin four piece The Riptide Movement are renowned for their phenomenal live shows and soaring, guitar driven, energetic tracks.

Having toured extensively throughout the world on the back of critically-acclaimed releases “All Works Out", “You & I” “Elephant in the Room” “Changeling” and latest release “I’ll Be There”.

Race card:

5.10pm: EBF Maiden

5.40pm: EBF Maiden

6.10pm: Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Maiden

6.40pm: Debutante Stakes (Group 2)

7.10pm: Galileo Futurity Stakes (Group 2)

7.40pm: Irish IEBF Supporting LICW Handicap

8.10pm: TRM Calphormin Handicap

Live music follows afterwards by Riptide Movement.