Kildare participants needed for 'Up the Hill for Jack & Jill' fundraising event this September

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation is urging the people of Kildare to climb on the bandwagon and go “Up the Hill for Jack & Jill” in support of its vital home nursing and in-home respite services for seriously-ill children which have supported 30 local families since 2015.

The fun fundraising challenge has its sights set on raising €75,000 through hill walks, of many varieties and degrees of difficulty, taking place across the country from Sunday 22 September, 2019.

People interested in getting involved can register their support for just €16 at www.jackandjill.ie – equivalent to the cost of one hour of home nursing care. Once signed up, they will receive an “Up the Hill for Jack and Jill” fundraising pack full of goodies, including a menu of ideas, posters, balloons and stickers.

The “Up the Hill for Jack & Jill” challenge is open to all ages and fitness levels. Participants have the option of joining one of the organised events taking place across the country or they can get creative and choose an endeavour of their own by organising a DIY challenge with friends or colleagues – this can be sauntering up a local hill, climbing the office steps, abseiling a local landmark, surfing the crest of a wave, etc. Whether it’s one person or 100 people signing up, it really is the taking part that counts.

No Care Like Home Care



Each day, Jack & Jill organises teams of nurses and carers to provide nursing and respite care to 350 families in their own homes across the country. Last year, Jack and Jill funded 123,884 hours of home nursing care to the families under its wing and that included up to 80 hours per month for children at end-of-life stage. Jack and Jill nurses are there when they are needed most, day or night, including weekends, with no waiting list.

Jack and Jill supports children up to the age of five years with any one of more than 100 serious health conditions, including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, Rett syndrome and many more rare disorders. For these families, the home environment often becomes an intensive care environment. Thanks to an army of more than 700 community nurses and carers the length and breadth of the country, parents looking after their children around the clock are supported with a range of tasks including peg-feeding, suctioning, oxygen management, medication management, monitoring of vital signs, overseeing of an average of 22 pieces of medical equipment, and so on. It means that families can continue to support and care for their little ones in the place in which they most feel safe – their own homes.

A Hill of Difference



For Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, each person’s contribution of €16 is a gift of time, in the form of one home nursing hour, making a big difference to the families under their care:

“With every person who does the ‘Up the Hill for Jack and Jill’ challenge, the return for the families that we support is a gift of time. The €16 pledged by each participant goes to fund one hour of home nursing, which makes a real difference for our families. Each day, our families have to climb their own formidable hill, and so we are asking others to show their solidarity by joining in one of our organised hill climbs or doing one of their own or simply registering their support by donating €16.

“We know that home is where the heart is, and so it’s understandable that every parent wants their child home from hospital for as long as possible, near brothers and sisters, uncles and aunts, grannies and grandads, neighbours and friends. Jack & Jill couldn’t do what we do without the generosity of the public and we hope that people will come out in great numbers for the cause and show how much they care.”

For more information on the work of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, visit www.jackandjill.ie

You can follow all the latest news on Instagram @jackandjillcf, on Twitter @jackandjillcf, and on Facebook @jackandjillfoundation. The campaign hashtag is #UpTheHill2019