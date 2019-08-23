Man (50s) killed in collision with motorcyclist in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision this morning between a motor cycle and a pedestrian which claimed the life of a man aged in his 50s.

The collision occurred at approximately 9.45am this morning, Friday 23 August 2019 on the Malahide Road, Dublin 5 between the Artane roundabout and the junction with the Kilmore Road, inbound.

A male pedestrian in his late 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, his body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary for a full post mortem examination.

The male motor cyclist was taken to Beaumont Hospital with minor injuries.

The stretch of road remains closed to facilitate a Garda forensic examination, diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Coolock are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01- 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.