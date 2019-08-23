Neighbours who let dog out at night to 'do its business' can be fined - says Council

Householders who let their dog out in the morning or at night 'to do its business' on a common green area can be fined, according to Kildare Co Council.

This owner can be successfully fined €150 under the Litter Act.

A Council spokesperson said "One common complaint is when a householder lets their dog out of the front door house in the morning and the dog goes to a green area in a housing estate to “do it’s business” — the same area that children

from the estate play in.

"This is not acceptable behaviour by the owner, and following information from other householders the council has successfully issued litter fines in a number of these cases.

"If you have a dog, then you should bring a bag to clean up after the dog and then either bring the bag home or use a litter bin.

The Council also said that providing bag dispensers along with dedicated dog waste bins is a very big commitment in resources and would reduce funding available to deal with other littering areas.

The local authority added: "The dog, and what it produces, are the responsibility of the owner.

"Dog waste bags are readily available in many shops at a very low cost, so it is really up to the owner to get into the habit

of bringing a couple of bags with them.

"Dogs must be kept under effectual control when in a public place, so this is just part of the overall care regime for your pet."

To report dog fouling as a problem in your area, Freephone 1800 243 143 or email environ@kildarecoco.ie.