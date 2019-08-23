RECRUITMENT: Retail Sales position being filled in Naas

Expert in Globe Retail Park currently has a Full Time vacancy for a candidate with experience in retail sales.

The ideal candidate will have a knowledge of electrical appliances and will be extremely customer focused.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

- Ensuring a high level of customer service;

- Answer customer questions and closing sales;

- Organising repairs and service calls;

- Managing both store and warehouse cleanliness;

- Work as part of a team to achieve store targets.

Requirements for role:

- Experience in retail sales environment.

- Ability to meet sales targets.

- Knowledge of white and brown goods, small appliances and computers/tablets.

The position is Full-time and Permanent.

Please email CV to: naasmanager@expert.ie