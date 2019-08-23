RECRUITMENT: Retail Sales position being filled in Naas
Expert in Globe Retail Park currently has a Full Time vacancy for a candidate with experience in retail sales.
The ideal candidate will have a knowledge of electrical appliances and will be extremely customer focused.
Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:
- Ensuring a high level of customer service;
- Answer customer questions and closing sales;
- Organising repairs and service calls;
- Managing both store and warehouse cleanliness;
- Work as part of a team to achieve store targets.
Requirements for role:
- Experience in retail sales environment.
- Ability to meet sales targets.
- Knowledge of white and brown goods, small appliances and computers/tablets.
The position is Full-time and Permanent.
Please email CV to: naasmanager@expert.ie
