Bridge lessons are starting in Naas next month.

A register teacher Kathie McGrath will be holding classes in the Maudlins Hotel on Thursday nights from 7.30pm to 10pm.

There are 10 lessons per term.

No experience necessary.

Kathie said: "You will be playing the game at the end of your first lesson and each subsequent lesson will have you hooked!"

Contact kathiemcgrath9@gmail.com.