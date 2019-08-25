Monread Indoor Bowling Club returns next Tuesday, August 27, from 8-10pm.  

Monread Indoor Bowling Club at Monread Community Centre Naas returns next Tuesday, August 27, from 8pm to 10pm.

"Great for mind and body so come and join us" said Sheila Hurley.

"We presently have about 20 active members, average age would be mid to late sixties. This is a very important outlet for socialising and competitive for those interested in competing. It helps to keep people active and stimulating for their minds as there aren't that many sports for people of that age".

New members most welcome, the club would welcome up to another 30 members. So please, if this is an avenue of interest to you, contact Sheila at 087 640 4384 or drop into Monread Community Centre, on Tuesday next.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the club or club events, also most welcome.