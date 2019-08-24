The signs are up so you don’t get lost! You going to EP 2019?

Directional Signs are already up on approach roads to the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.

Thousands of fans will be flocking to the event see Irish and international acts on stage over 3 days.

It emerged on Friday that Singer-songwriter Gavin James is to perform at this year’s Electric Picnic.

Gavin, who performed on the main stage at the festival last year, will be headlining the Sound Garden Stage on Friday evening, August 30.

“I can’t wait to kick off the Sound Garden Stage with Today FM at Electric Picnic, it is going to be all of the craic," James told Today FM.

The Sound Garden Stage will be located straight across from the main stage.

"To have an artist like Gavin James headlining the opening night for Todays FM’s Sound Garden is unbelievably exciting and further cements our commitment to bring the very best Irish music to our listeners," said Today FM’s Content & Programme Director, Adelle Nolan.

James has had seven sold-out performances in Ireland and is in the middle of his 2019 World tour with upcoming gigs in Portugal, The Philippines’ and France.