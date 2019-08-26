PHOTOS: Furniture illegally dumped in bushes on the Curragh

These are the shocking scenes of household furniture and agricultural waste dumped on the Curragh Plains not far from the redeveloped Curragh Racecourse.

The large-scale dumping has shocked locals who use the unspoilt area for walking dogs.

What appears to be broken up bedroom beds and discarded mattresses were thrown among gorse bushes.

The location of the illegal dumping is near Father Moore’s Bridge on the Rathbride Road / Curragh Chase road.

A passer by who sent KildareNow the photos via Facebook said: "It’s disgraceful."

There also appears to be agricultural waste - black polythene plastic and lumps of old silage fodder and hedge clippings - thrown in the area.

Leaving or throwing litter in a public place is an offence that can result in an on-the-spot fine of €150, or a maximum fine of €3,000 if you are convicted in the District Court.

Local authority litter wardens and the Gardaí can issue on-the-spot fines.

If you notice illegal dumping, you can report it to the local authority, which can then investigate and take action.

Alternatively, you can report it to the 24-hour National Environmental Complaints Line.

The complaints line will pass your report to the local authority, the Garda Síochána or the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as appropriate.

National Environmental Complaints Line (NECL) 1850 365 121.