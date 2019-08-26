Best of luck to Kildare Rose Emer in tonight's Rose of Tralee on TV

The whole of Kildare will be supporting Kildare Rose Emer Fogarty will be blooming on RTE TV tonight when she is interviewed by host Daithí O Sé.

The second batch of contestants will be featured tomorrow night before the overall winner is chosen.

Kildare GAA said: "Kildare GAA would like to send our best wishes to Emer Fogarty who is representing Kildare in the Rose of Tralee Festival.

"Emer is a fantastic ambassador for our county."

Emer, who has a degree in Psychology from NUI Galway, works as an Organisational Psychologist in Version 1, an IT Consultancy firm based in Dublin.

Sport has played a big part in Emer's life as she has played Gaelic football for her club St Laurence's, for NUI Galway and for Kildare also.

The highlight her sporting career was winning an Intermediate All-Ireland with Kildare in Croke Park in 2016.

Emer's hobbies include: hiking, running, yoga, meditation and painting.

Emer also sings and plays Irish songs on the guitar.