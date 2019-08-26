Chance of mist developing overnight for Co Kildare

Dry overnight with clear spells but mist will develop locally for parts of Co Kildare.

Lows of 8 to 11 Celsius in light southwest or variable breezes.

Any mist will clear on Tuesday morning and it will be dry for a time with sunny spells. Cloud will build from the west bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle during the afternoon and early evening.

Highs of 18 to 21 Celsius in light to moderate south to southwest breezes. Mildest in the east. Winds will back southeast along the east coast for a time in the afternoon.

On Tuesday night, rain and drizzle will continue, but will clear from western areas later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, coolest in the west.

On Wednesday morning the last of that rain will clear the east and northeast to scattered showers with good sunny spells developing later.

Turning cooler and fresher though with top temperatures of just 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.