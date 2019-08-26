Irish Red Cross running course in Clane in late September

Therapeutic Handcare Course run by the Irish Red Cross, Clane takes place in September.

The Course takes place from 10am to 4pm on September 28 in the Irish Wheelchair Association, Ballinappa Road, Clane.

Participants will take part in a one day training course learning the specialised techniques of hand massage and manicure.

On completion of the course, participants will be able to provide hand massage and manicure to people in nursing homes, hospitals, hospices, day care centres and people in their own homes.

This is a perfect opportunity to learn new skills which can be put to good use during the winter months with the onset of complaints such as rheumatism and arthritis.

The cost is €45 and contact (086) 267 2735 to book place.



