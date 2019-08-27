Missing teenager (15) found safe and well

A missing teenager has been found safe and well, Gardaí said.

Gardaí issued an appeal at 6pm yesterday for Ellen McDonagh was last seen in the Castlebar area since on Sunday.

However within four hours, Ellen was "located safe and well" yesterday evening, according to officers.

She was described as being 5'2", with long blonde hair tied up in a bun, of slim build with blue eyes.

She was wearing a pink Superdry Jacket, a black tracksuit, and black Nike runners with white soles.