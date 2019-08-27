Water supply interruptions for Kilcock residents today

Residents in Kilcock will today experience water disruptions due to essential maintenance works being carried out in the area.

It is understood that the entirety of Kilcock will be affected including Millerstown Estate Co. Meath.

Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these works are underway.

"We are urging customers to conserve water by; not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. Following the completion of the new connection works it may take a number of hours for normal water supply to resume for all customers,"they said.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

It is expected that works will be completed by 10pm tonight.