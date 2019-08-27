Ugly litter dumped in the shadow of historic Church in Kildare Town

This was the scene of ugly litter close to the historic Carmelite Friary in Kildare Town.

The unsightly litter - made up of dozens of empty beer cans - seems to have been tossed over a wall from a nearby road.

It sits in the corner of a field opposite the popular place of worship.

The present Church was built in 1898 continuing the long tradition of the Carmelites who originally came to Kildare at the end of the 13th Century.

Littering in a public place carries on-the-spot fines of €150 or a maximum fine of €3,000 if the litterer is convicted in the District Court.

To report littering, contact Kildare Co Council's Environment section at 045 980588 or use the Freephone litter line: 1800 24314.

* * * Have you seen litter in your locality? Please send us photos via KildareNow's Facebook or to editor@kildarepost.com



