Locals meet this evening to send submissions to oppose housing plan for Magee Barracks site

Workshops are being planned in Aras Bhride in Kildare Town this evening 5pm to 7pm to help people compile third party submissions on plans for 375 homes in Magee Barracks.

The submissions have to be sent to An Bord Pleanála before the deadline on Thursday.

Mayor of Kildare Cllr Suzanne Doyle and Cllr Mark Stafford will be present to give assistance.

Many local residents in Kildare Town have vowed to help crowd-fund up to €30,000 if required to mount a High Court action against the housing plan.

Locals gathered at a public meeting last week to discuss the large-scale development of 375 new homes for part of the 20 hectare disused Magee Barracks land which was sold for over €8m in 2016.

Mayor of Kildare Cllr Suzanne Doyle said up to €30,000 may be needed to pay for a judicial review in the High Court if An Bord Pleanála (ABP) grants permission for the project.



Cllr Doyle said: “If required, we may have to raise up to €30,000 to fund a judicial review in the High Court.”



Councillors will discuss the issue at the next local Municipal District meeting on September 18 and Kildare County Council’s Chief Executive must submit a report to ABP the following day.

An Bord Pleánla is due to make a decision before mid-November.