'Fixer-upper' bungalow in Castledermot going under the hammer at €75k

This 3-bed detached bungalow on 0.2 of a hectare is located in a scenic area about 1.5 km from Castledermot village.

Located on Maganey Road, the property is for sale by private auction on 26th September 2019 at 2.30pm in the Radisson Blu St. Helen' s Hotel, Stillorgan Road, Dublin.

It will have a guide price of €75,000.

Viewings are being held on the 2nd, 9th and 16th of September from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

The agents REA Sothern said: "Whilst in need of major renovation/redecoration, this bungalow is priced accordingly and particularly suits cash buyers who are prepared to invest time, energy and money to enhance this property with every likelihood of a capital gain."

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, a sitting room, a kitchen/dining room and a bathroom, en-suite.

