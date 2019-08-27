Site with Cottage in 'poor repair' in Kildangan for €100k

This old three-roomed cottage in Kildangan with out-houses on one acre is for sale.

The asking price is €100,000.

The agents Fingleton & Co said the property in Killeen East is in poor repair, but it is on the market as a residential site and sold subject to planning permission.

Additional land is available if required, according to the agents.

The property is located just 1.8km from Kildangan Village and is 6.5km from Monasterevin and 7km from the M7.

