New JYSK shop just off the M7 ready to open on Friday

The first Laois branch of Danish home retailer JYSK has a new opening date, after a problem caused a delay on opening.

The store in Laois Shopping Centre was first announced to open on August 8.

However JYSK was forced to cancel the opening, after the building was inspected by the Laois fire officer and found to need further fire safety measures.

The new date has been announced as this Friday August 30, an alternative perhaps for those not heading to Electric Picnic.

The shop will create 13 jobs. The shop has also announced the appointment of its Store Manager.

Maria Sirotkina, originally from Russia but now living in Roscrea, Tipperary, will be Portlaoise store manager for the global homewares brand. She has a first class honours BA in Retail Management and speaks three languages. She previously worked in retail at Dunnes Stores and LIDL Ireland.

“The most exciting part for me is to bring a new shopping experience to Irish customers, and I am thrilled to be managing the opening of one of the first JYSK stores in Ireland," Ms Sirotkina said.

Earlier this month, JYSK founder Lars Larsen – or The Tradesman, as he was known among colleagues – passed away in his home near Silkeborg, Denmark, surrounded by his closest family.

Lars Larsen’s journey began with one store in Aarhus, Denmark, in 1979 and developed into an international chain with more than 2,800 stores and 23,000 employees in 52 countries.

Lars Larsen was the face of the company until June 2019, where he passed on the role as Chairman of Lars Larsen Group to his son, Jacob Brunsborg.

Portlaoise is one of four branches to open this year, with 15 to open around Ireland by 2020, creating 200 jobs.