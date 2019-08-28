TRAFFIC: Road re-opened near Mondello after two-vehicle collision

The R409 road between Caragh and Prosperous reopened early this afternoon after a two-vehicle collision.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred between a motorbike and a tractor last night.

Both vehicles were travelling towards Prosperous at 11.20pm.

It is understood that the motorcyclist is from Robertstown.

A local eye witness and Gardaí say the man was seriously injured.

Gardai were at the the scene this morning where a full forensic investigation was carried out.