TRAFFIC: Road re-opened near Mondello after two-vehicle collision
The scene of the collision near Mondello. Photo: Aishling Conway
The R409 road between Caragh and Prosperous reopened early this afternoon after a two-vehicle collision.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred between a motorbike and a tractor last night.
Both vehicles were travelling towards Prosperous at 11.20pm.
It is understood that the motorcyclist is from Robertstown.
A local eye witness and Gardaí say the man was seriously injured.
Gardai were at the the scene this morning where a full forensic investigation was carried out.
