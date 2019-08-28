Gardaí in Prosperous investigating after 'substantial' amount of cash stolen from home

Gardaí in Prosperous are investigating after a significant amount of cash was stolen from a home recently.

On Wednesday, 21 August, a property in Downings, Properous, was broken into at around 7.15pm in the evening.

It is understood that windows were also smashed by the culprits as they gained entry to the home.

The culprits fled the scene with a significant amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Prosperous.