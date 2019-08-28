M7 on-ramp closed tonight for 'essential works' on the motorway

The Junction 9 (Naas North) Eastbound on-ramp on M7 towards Dublin will be closed tonight from 10pm until 5am tomorrow morning.

Traffic will be diverted through Johnstown to join the N7 at Junction 8 (Johnstown).

The slip lane will be re-opened before 5am.

The Council said that this closure is necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the M7 Upgrade project.

Kildare County Council said it regrets any inconvenience caused to the public.