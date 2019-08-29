Delays through Kildare train station for commuters due to signal fault

***UPDATE***

Irish Rail later said the signal fault was rectified but that “delays of up to 30 minutes through Kildare as a result, but these delays will ease.”

___________________________________

There are delays through Kildare Train Station at present this morning due to a signal fault.

Staff on site are working to rectify the issue, according to Irish Rail.

As a result, the 05.20hrs Athlone to Dublin Heuston is delayed by around 40 minutes.

Earlier, The 05.58 Maynooth to Dublin was delayed 30 minutes due to a signal fault.