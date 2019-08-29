Gardai investigating after break-in at home in Johnstown, Naas

A homeowner in the Johnstown, Naas returned to their property to find it had been ransacked with cash stolen on Thursday, 22 August.

The property located at St John’s Grove in Johnstown, Naas was forcibly entered with a door damaged in the break in which occurred on the evening of Thursday, 22 August.

The home was partly ransacked and €1,000 in cash was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.