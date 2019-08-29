Concern over school-run traffic jams in Monasterevin

Traffic congestion around school-runs in Monasterevin will be raised with Kildare Co Council, a local councillor said.

Cllr Kevin Duffy said bumper-to-bumper gridlock in the town this morning led to anxiety for many motorists.

The Fine Gael representative posted photos on social media which show some cars stuck in heavy traffic and others parked up on footpaths which were barely passable by pedestrians.

Cllr Duffy said he is working with the local authority to improve the safety of children, parents and school staff.

He said: "Like many households this morning ours was a flurry of excitement for the first day of school.

"For many parents I'm sure that that excitement may have turned to anxiety when faced with the below situations outside our primary schools this morning.

"I want to reassure everyone that I am continuing my work with the Kildare County Council Road Safety Officer on ways of improving this issue for the safety of all children, parents and staff on their way to school in the mornings."