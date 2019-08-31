Day of climate workshops at Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park

The Midlands Region Public Participation Networks, in association with the Irish Environmental Network, are organising a day of climate dialogue in Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park on Friday, September 13 from 9.45am to 4pm.

Members of the public are invited to take part in workshops throughout the day, join the guided walk to see the stunning wildlife that thrives on the Bog of Allen, learn from expert speakers, and join in the climate conversations.



What will happen on the day?



Workshop 1: Climate Action and Dialogue

This workshop will explore climate action and dialogue in Ireland, hosted by the Climate Action Regional Office.

Ireland’s climate is changing and the scale and rate of change is consistent with global and regional trends. It has been recognised that a whole of society approach will be required to achieve a successful transition to a low carbon climate resilient economy. Local authorities, as the level of government closest to local communities and enterprise and as first responders in many emergencies, are uniquely placed to effect real and positive change in the delivery of the national transition objective of a low carbon, climate resilient future.

In response to the challenges the changing climate brings and the important role of local authorities, 4 local authority Climate Action Regional Offices (CAROs) have been established.

The MRPPN Environmental Showcase Event will include presentations from the Eastern & Midlands CARO, which hosted by Kildare Co. Council and funded by the Dept. of Communications, Climate Action and Environment. The Eastern & Midlands CARO are working with, coordinating and encouraging collaboration between local authorities and their communities in 17 counties in Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Longford, Meath, Roscommon, Westmeath, Kildare, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford.



Workshop 2A: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Learn all about reducing, reusing and recylcing in this interactive workshop hosted by VOICE Ireland.

Learn about waste generation in Ireland, where our recylcing goes, and efforts being taken to reduce waste and plastic generation through various ongoing campaigns. Discover easy tips on how and what to recycle, including demonstrations with common materials and packaging we find in our homes. Get helpful hints on how to prevent the creation of waste both in the home and in the work environment and how important it is to prevent waste in the first place. This workshop will wrap up with a Q&A session.

Workshop 2B: Biodiversity and Pollinators

Discover the fascinating world of pollinators, the vital role they play on the planet, and the importance that healthy biodiverstiy plays in keeping them safe and thriving. Hosted by Juanita Browne of Biodiversity Ireland.



Guided walk though Lullymore hosted by Ray Stapleton

Lullymore really is a rich, green island surrounded by Ireland’s largest peatland, the Bog of Allen. On this guided walk you will have the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of Irish bogs and to enjoy the spectacle of a cutaway Peatland coming back to life.



Schedule

9.45: Registration

10.00 Introduction and keynote address

10.35 Workshop 1:

Climate Action – hosted by the Climate Action Regional Office

11.35 Comfort Break

12.00 Workshop 2A or 2B

Workshop 2A: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle - Hosted by VOICE Ireland

Workshop 2B: Biodiversity and Pollinators – Hosted by Juanita Browne of Biodiversity Ireland

(note participants will take part in one of the above workshops 2A or 2B. Please choose when registering for the event)

1.00 Feedback from Workshops

1.30 Panel Questions and Answers

2.00 Break for Lunch

3.00 Guided walk though Lullymore hosted by Ray Stapleton – All participants welcome to attend.

We are teaming up with Local Link to provide busses to and from the event if needed. If you would like to avail of transport from collection points in Kildare, Offaly or Laois, please indicate this upon registration and choose your preferred collection point. All efforts are being made to make public transport as easy as possible. Collection and drop off times are yet to be announced, we will get in touch with attendees closer to the time in relation to this.