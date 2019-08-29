Firefighters respond to driver in overturned car with N plates

This was the scene last night when firefighters attended the scene of a collision.

A car overturned on the R750 in Co Wicklow - which runs from Rathnew to Arklow.

As you can see from the photo, the vehicle had an N plate.

Wicklow Town Fire Crew helped to free a single occupant who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

It's not known what caused the car to overturn.

Vehicles can sometimes overturn on their side if they come in contact with a kerb or are in collision with another vehicle.

Rollovers can also be the result of steering manoeuvres, speed or friction with the ground.