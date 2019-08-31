KWWSPCA Annual Wag & Bone Show, Sunday next

The KWWSPCA’s Annual Fun Wag & Bone Dog Show will take place on Sunday next, September 1, in the parade ring at Punchestown Racecourse.

Registration starts from 1pm and the Dog Show starts at 2pm.

"Every type of dog is welcome, especially rescue dogs" said Sally McCaffrey of the KWWSPCA.

"There are categories for all types of dogs and their owners, including Child with a Dog, Senior Citizen with a Dog, Waggiest Tail, Dog Most Like its Owner, Fanciest Female Dog and Handsomest Male Dog"

"There is also a High Jump Competition. Light refreshments will be served" added Sally "Along with a barbecue and you'll have the opportunity to buy books from our book stall and gifts for your dog from the dog product stall."

All welcome, Sunday next, September 1 from 1pm at the parade ring in Punchestown Racecourse.

Below is Yvette who came into the care of the KWWSPCA last week from the Kildare Dog Pound.

"She is a small Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross, we think, and she is heavily pregnant. Her pups are due in just a few days" said Sally.

"She was found as a stray, having been abandoned by her owner, no doubt because of her condition, the Pound let us take her straight into Foster Care, after being checked by the vets. She is a real sweetheart, although a little nervous and has become very attached to her foster mother".

Yvette is just one of the dogs rescued and cared for by the KWWSPCA, who are urgently seeking a new shelter as the owner of their current premises has given notice of intention to sell. So all support on Sunday next is needed, and most appreciated.