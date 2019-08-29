Kildare Fire Service warns of serious dangers of passengers putting feet on dashboard

Kildare Fire Service has warned passengers in cars about the dangers of putting their feet up on dashboards.

In the event of a sudden stop or collision, a deploying air bag can potentially break bones In legs.

A Kildare Fire Service spokesperson said:

“At an RTC, we naturally have a lot of passing traffic.

“A couple of things we notice is unfortunately people using mobile phones talking or recording, slowing down and concentrating on the incident rather than the road, but another thing is passengers with their feet on the dashboards.

“Naturally we are not going to stop every vehicle we see doing this to warn them, so hopefully people will see this message!

“Airbags deploy at over 200mph. If you have your feet on the dashboard when they go off, the force will instantly push your legs whatever way it can, thus breaking and shattering bones and causing numerous fractures if not death.

”They are there to save your lives, not to jeopardize them.

“Please take your feet off the dashboard when in the passenger seat.

”It is a simple but yet life saving request.”