Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, 30 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Stan Cosgrove

Barrow House, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Stan passed away on Thursday 29th August, joining his beloved wife Maureen, days short of his 92nd birthday.

Greatly missed and forever loved by his ten children, Mary, James, Catherine, Veronica, Michael, Paul, Nicola, Emma, Johnny and Sara, his daughter and son in laws and partners: Paul, Abby, Ronan, Michael, Martyn, Brian, Joseph, Siobhan, Basil and his grandchildren, Andrew, Simon, Laura, Mark, David, Charlie (R.I.P) Stan, Loman, Rebecca, Oliver, Tom, Sophie, Robert, Peter, James, Isabelle, Rachel, Emily, Lucy, Romy, Lottie and Suzie and great-grandaughter Indra.

Reposing at home in Barrow House, Monasterevin. House open on Saturday 31st August from 4pm to 8pm and Sunday 1st September from 2pm to 6pm. Rosary on Sunday at 5pm. House otherwise strictly private.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday 2nd September in St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, followed by burial in St Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Michael Vincent BRENNAN

Kill, Kildare / Nenagh, Tipperary



Brennan (The Gables, Kill and formerly of Nenagh) - Aug 27, 2019, (suddenly), at his home, Michael Vincent, beloved husband of Alice and dear father of Jean, Brian, Vinny and Aly; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Conor, Millie, Romy, Harry, Yana and Alan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 2pm Service followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May He Rest in Peace”

The death has occurred of Fiach BYRNE

Kilwarden, Kill, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Caitríona, children Maedhbh, Hannah and Odhran, parents Maura and Jim, sisters Aisling and Fiona, brother Ronan, mother-in-law Rose Costello, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown (eircode: W91 DR76) followed by Burial in Eadestown Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in Church.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Dermot O'RAW

Leixlip, Kildare / Artane, Dublin



O’RAW (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Artane, Dublin 5) August 27th 2019 (peacefully) after a long illness, at Beaumont Hospital. Dermot (D.J.), beloved husband of Méabh, dear father of Aisling, Séamus and Cormac, a cherished grandfather of Jordan, Aaliyah and Jade and son of the late Nancy and Jim; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private service will take place at Dermot’s request. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House or the Irish Cancer Society.