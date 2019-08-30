Naas town one of the few location in Ireland where residential supply actually exceeds demand

See this week's Kildare Post for a special focus on Naas town. Whilst the lack of residential properties for sale across the country continues to dominate media debate, Naas is one of the few Irish towns where supply actually exceeds demand.

Citing the developments in Naas by major developers Cairn (Elsmore and Oak Park), Ballymore (Bellingsfield, Piper’s Hill, Longstone and Stoneleigh) and Ardstone (Castle Farm, Furness Wood and Bluebell Farm), Gerry Prendergast, Strategic Development Director at Millennium Park, Naas welcomed the continued growth in the residential sector.

“We’re getting it right here in Naas at the moment. Our unrivaled ability to provide accommodation for residents and a labour force puts Naas at the top of sought-after destinations.

“Furthermore, we are one of only two towns in Leinster (Athlone being the other) where more people come into work in the morning, than the number that leave to make the commute to Dublin and elsewhere. Therefore Naas is no longer seen as a dormitory town for people commuting to work in Dublin”.

He continued: “In the 2016 Census, it was confirmed that over 1,200 more people come to work in Naas every morning than the number who exit for work elsewhere”.

With Kerry Group and Dawn Farm Foods, Queally Group, IFS State Street, etc all located on the shoulder of Naas, Mr Prendergast welcomed the recent planning application submitted for in excess of 400 housing units at Millennium Park by Glenveagh Properties PLC, another of Ireland’s largest residential builders.

As new businesses open in the town, Dunnes Stores being the most recent, the continued upgrading of the M7 along with the massive supply of residentail property will ensure the population growth of Naas in years to come. Census figures showed a growth from 2011 (20,713) to 21,597 persons in Naas (Electoral Division of Naas Urban and Legal Town) which represents a 4.2% (884 persons) increase in population over the previous five years.

The population age profile was broken down in the 2016 Census as including a high percentage of children, young people and those at work. The 0-24 age cohort makes up 34.5% of the population which is higher than the national average of 33.2%, while the 25-64 age cohorts make up 55% of the population compared to 53.3% nationally.

In contrast, there is a lower proportion of the population over 65 years (10.5%) compared to 13.4% nationally.

The last local area plan for Naas and its environs clearly identified the need for increased leisure and recreational facilities as the population continues to rise. A publicly accessible parkland amenity is identified as a priority with the lands straddling the Grand Canal from Naas to Sallins zoned as a Future Park/Green Wedge identified for such an amenity.

