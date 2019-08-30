Kildare driver has car seized after insurance policy cancelled
Naas Roads Policing Unit
Pic: An Garda Síochána Twitter
Naas Roads Policing Unit recently pulled this motorist over for driving despite having an insurance disc which had been cancelled by the insurance company.
The car was displaying a ‘current insurance’ disc but the Insurance company had cancelled policy.
Gardai are warning motorists: "Remember if you cancel your Insurance and appear to have a valid disc you can still be detected by ANPR."
The car was seized and the driver will next face a court appearance.
