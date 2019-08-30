Local Centra shop offers to be 'safe refuge' for school kids who run out of credit or miss the bus

The O'Donnell's Centra shop in the Curragh Camp has kindly offered to be a base for local schoolchildren waiting for their parents to pick them up.

The convenience store also said pupils from the nearby primary and secondary schools that run out of credit can use its landline phone to call home.

The shop said: "With schools starting back and the darker evenings approaching, if there is an emergency like your child missed the bus or has no credit to ring you, please tell them to come to the store rather than have them waiting outside.

"They can call you from the shop and wait for you here.

"It's an option to keep in mind so that they are safe.

"We hope this will be of some reassurance to you; our customers and friends."

The Curragh Camp shop hit the headlines in June 2017 sold a €500,000 winning ticket on the Lotto Plus draw.

An Army paramedic won the massive windfall and later appeared on a TV show: 'We Won The Lotto' in which cameras followed around previous winners.