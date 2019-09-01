Donate your old/unwanted spectacles to Naas Lions Club

Naas Lions Club will be promoting their local community services at Naas Wild Food Festival on Saturday, September 7, in the Harbour area. Free information leaflets will be available covering the following topics: suicide prevention, bullying awareness, local and national telephone numbers for vulnerable people.

Naas Lions Club will also be handing out free balloons for children, free medical emergency containers and information about the local schools’ peace poster competition.



Unwanted Spectacles

Also on the day, they will be collecting any unwanted spectacles that you may have lying around your house. The donated eyeglasses collected will be sent to a recycling centre and when checked and fixed, they will be then sent to help improve the quality of life for children and adults living in low and middle income communities around the world. Many will experience corrected vision for the first time, enabling them to lead productive working lives, support their families, attend school and advance their education.



Please call by and drop off any unwanted spectacles - all donations welcome!