Luxurious showhouses open tomorrow and Sunday in final phase of Castle Farm in Naas

Following on from the successful launch of Phase 3 of Castle Farm at the beginning of 2019, Ardstone Homes are delighted to release its final phase of luxurious new homes to the market.



Castle Farm is an exclusive new development built by the renowned home builders Ardstone Homes, comprising

of spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom family homes, located approximately 1 Km from Naas Town Centre.

Final phase is launching tomorrow [Saturday] and Sunday with showhouses open for viewing from 12 noon to 2pm on both days.





The joint agents are DNG New Homes in Dublin and DNG Doyle in Naas.

CURRENT RELEASE comprising 25 units in total:

2 bedroom end of terrace houses (c. 947sq ft/ 88sq m) priced at €290,000

3 bedroom mid terrace houses (c. 1130 sq ft/ 105 sq m) Priced from €305,000

3 bedroom end of terrace houses (c. 1141-1163 sq ft/ 106-108 sq m) Priced from €320,000

3 bedroom semi-detached houses (c. 1206 sq ft/ 112 sq m) Priced from €340,000.

4 bedroom semi-detached houses (c. 1421-1507 sq ft/ 132-140 sq m) Priced from €380,000

4 bedroom detached houses (c.1507 sq ft/ 140 sq m) Priced at €450,000



The scheme is one of a number of new developments being developed by Ardstone Homes in Kildare, Dublin and other commuter locations.

Ardstone Homes’ aim is to offer affordable homes to first-time buyers and those wishing to trade up as well, without any compromise on quality and design. This is evident in Castle Farm and other developments such as Furness Woods in Johnstown, Naas, White Pines in Rathfarnham, Muileann in Kinsealy and Ballinahinch Wood, Ashford, Co. Wicklow.

Ardstone Homes are focused on the delivery of new homes in Dublin and its commuter belt, together with Cork and Galway, and have a number of other developments launching this year including contemporary new schemes at Fuaran, Oranmore, Galway and Kilashee, Naas.



Castle Farm - Superior 2, 3 & 4 bedroom homes built by Ardstone Homes Ltd.

The houses at Castle Farm are well proportioned and range in size from 947 sq ft 2-bedroom houses, 1,130-

1,206 sq ft for the 3-bedroom houses and 1,421-1,507 sq ft for the four-bedroom houses.

The exterior of the houses feature a combination of full-brick, and partial-brick with render, and overall the

development has a very warm and welcoming feel. Each terraced house has two parking spaces to the front and

the semi-detached houses have a driveway to accommodate two cars and all houses come complete with

generously proportioned private rear gardens. The estate also benefits from an extensive landscaping

programme to give it a sense of maturity.



These superb new homes will immediately impress with their high-quality design, well-proportioned rooms and

excellent finishes throughout. Built by Highgate Developments, each Castle Farm home has been designed to

provide high end accommodation including custom designed bespoke kitchens by Fitzgerald Kitchens, complete

with integrated appliances and each featuring a spacious utility room.

All of the new homes feature fitted kitchens and appliances, bathroom tiling and fitted wardrobes as standard.

The four show houses that will be on view will demonstrate the various house types and layouts on offer and

each show home has been fitted out by House & Garden Furnishings.

Development Specification:

Included as standard are double- glazed PVC windows in agate and energy saving features such as superior

levels of wall and roof insulation and increased levels of air tightness to vastly improve the efficiency of these

homes while helping to significantly reduce running costs.

All houses feature high levels of insulation throughout and PV panels in all houses. Consequently, these energy

efficient homes will have a minimum ‘A3’ energy rating.

Kitchens

Classic yet contemporary bespoke fitted kitchens by Fitzgerald Kitchens. All kitchens will feature a stone effect

worktop as standard.



In addition, each superb kitchen will include a generous appliance package including integrated fridge freezer,

dishwasher, oven, extractor and 4 ring gas hob, which will delighted cooking enthusiasts.

Utility Room

Spacious utility rooms located off the kitchen in all 2, 3 and 4-bedroom houses will be fitted with worktops and

plumbed for washing machine and dryer, providing an ideal laundry and storage space.



Bathrooms and En-suites

Each home will feature deluxe bathrooms including a stylish vanity sink unit providing useful storage. Each en- suites bathroom will be fitted with a contemporary style bathroom suite complete with stylish mono-block chrome fittings.

Heated towel rails will be provided in both the main bathroom and master en-suite to add that sumptuous

bathroom finish.

All bathrooms will feature the luxurious ceramic wall and floor tiling as standard to all wet areas in the main

bathroom and en-suite.

Wardrobes

Excellent bedroom storage will be provided by Fitzgerald Kitchens with classic neutral mussel colour wardrobes

fitted in the bedrooms.

Painting

The walls and ceilings are skimmed and painted in a neutral contemporary Cornfort white colour providing a

blank canvas to the new owner to place their own stamp on their new home.

Internal doors:

Exceptional stylish and high quality single panel primed internal doors with satin chrome ironmongery.

Electrical

Each home is wired for alarm, fiber optic high speed broadband, TV, and telephone.

A well designed electrical & lighting specification, specified by House & Garden Design to optimize the lighting

functions throughout all the houses in Castle Farm.

In addition, smoke detectors are fitted to each room and a carbon monoxide detector is fitted to each house as

standard to ensure the occupants’ safety.

Energy Efficiency

The exceptional specification synonymous with the Ardstone Homes name is ever present in each new home at

Castle Farm resulting in truly outstanding A3 energy rated family homes.

The very best in construction techniques are coupled with numerous energy saving devices. These elements, in

addition to an exceptional level of insulation, results in a warm and energy efficient home.

External Finishes

Ardstone Homes signature attention to detail shines through in the choice of finishes for the Castle Farm homes

including low maintenance high quality external facades with a mix of attractive brick and render finishes.

These carefully chosen finishes are further complimented by the high-performance double glazed uPVC

windows in agate grey from Grady Joinery and stylish front door.

Gardens to the rear are seeded and enclosed by sturdy timber panels with concrete posts and to the front, each

driveway is finished with high quality paving by Tobermore with each driveway suitable for two cars.

Each house features a large door providing access to the garden spaces offering a wonderful extension to the

living area. All exterior spaces will be fully landscaped to a high standard.

Structural Guarantee

All homes at Castle Farm are covered by the Ten Year Global Home Warranties Guarantee Scheme.

LOCATION:

Castle Farm is an exclusive new development located approximately 1 Km from Naas Town centre and is

extremely convenient to the M7 motorway providing direct access to Dublin.

Kildare is synonymous with the equestrian world with Naas and Punchestown racecourses on your doorstep and

The Curragh Race Course also a short drive away.

There is a range of primary and secondary schools within the immediate vicinity of Castle Farm. In addition, an

extensive range of local amenities including shops, crèches, churches, supermarkets, restaurants, pubs and

stylish boutiques are all located within walking distance of the development.

Schools: Convent of Mercy Primary School, Saint Helen’s, St Mary’s College, Meanscoil Iosnaid Ris, St Corban’s

School, Holy Child National School, Gael Cholaiste Chill Dara, Naas Community College, Gaelscoil Nas Na Riogh,

Piper’s Hill College, St. David’s National School and Newbridge College (Approx 6km away).

For those commuting to Dublin access is by train, bus or the motorway, all of which are within a stone’s throw

of Castle Farm. Arrow train service at Sallins/Naas station approx. 5km, Motorway approx. 1.9km.

Café, Restaurants, Hotels and Public Houses: Swans on the Green, Kavanaghs, Haydens, Tommy Fletchers, Vie

de Chateaux, The Candied Walnut, Lawlor’s Hotel, Osprey Hotel, Killashee Hotel & Spa, The Maudlins Hotel and

Meadows & Byrne.

Attractions; Japanese Gardens, Irish National Stud, Kildare Village, The Curragh, Jigginstown Castle & Mondello

Park.

Golf Courses:

K Club (home of the Ryder Cup 2006)

Naas Golf Club

Craddockstown Golf Club

Palmerstown House

Naas Rugby Club, Naas GAA Club and Naas Hockey Club are all within a short distance of Castle Farm.

The internationally renowned Kildare Village is only approximately 20km with exclusive brands and designers

such as Gucci, Ralph Lauren and Hugo Boss, to name but a few. These outlets together with fantastic

restaurants render Kildare Village a popular day excursion for many.

For the health enthusiasts there are many health and leisure centres/spas within the area or take a stroll along

the Grand Canal.

For more information, see castlefarmnaas.ie