Council decision to block 12 new homes in Newbridge is being appealed

A decision by Kildare Co Council to refuse planning permission for 12 new homes in Newbridge has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The Council's planners refused permission on July 31 for the two-storey blocks of two-bedroom houses on the Naas Road (pictured).

The planning application involved the demolition of an existing detached single storey house.

Also proposed was an upgrade to the existing entrance, landscaping, a bicycle store and access road.

The applicants Epicridge Developments Limited have now lodged a planning appeal with An Bord Pleanala on August 23.

Epicridge Developments Limited was established two years ago and is registered in Barna, Co Galway.

The case is due to be decided by January 2 next.