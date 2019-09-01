'A Day for Edel' fundraising event taking place on the Curragh next weekend in memory of Kildare woman

The family of the late Edel Slicker are hosting an event in her memory-'A Day for Edel'-next Saturday, 7 September on the Curragh.

A 5K, 10K and Half Marathon will be taking place on Saturday, 7 September at The Rugby Club, The Curragh starting at 10.30am – Half Marathon and 11.00 am – 5K, 10K start.

The family of the late Edel Slicker are hosting this wonderful event in memory of Edel in the month of her birthday, with all proceeds going to Sensational Kids. Meanwhile, Crossings Motor Centre - Toyota are delighted to be donating a lead car for the event so we hope to see you all on the day!

This exciting event is for all the family to enjoy with 3 race distances, the 5k is open to all - runners & walkers and there is also a 3K buggy push (free).

Brian from Fitness4Life will provide a warm up and continue with fun aerobic sessions for the children throughout the duration of the race.

It’s sure to be a fun day outfor all the family with an aerobic warm up and cool down for each race as well as goodies for the children throughout races. The aim of the day is to fondly remember Edel and her fantastic contributions to the local community, as well as raising much needed funds for Sensational Kids in Kildare town.

The event promises not to disappoint with water and fuelling stations and treats along the race route, a DJ, face painting, hot post-race food, and there is a specially designed event T-shirt for the first 300 registered.

Chip timed and medals for all registered participants.

Edel Slicker was a hugely popular young mum of two who passed away suddenly last October. Edel, who had played for both Athgarvan and Eadestown GAA, was a teacher and an advocate for mental and physical health.