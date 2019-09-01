Trails announced for the 2019 Curragh Thoroughbred Trail for Longines Irish Champions Weekend

Details of five individual trails have been announced for the 2019 Curragh Thoroughbred Trail, part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, and are now available to book online. This unique event, which takes place prior to racing at the Curragh on Sunday September 15, allows racing fans to go behind the scenes at many of the leading racing yards and stud farms based around the famous Curragh plains.



The Curragh Thoroughbred Trail will give racing fans the opportunity to visit the yards of Conor O’Dwyer, Willie McCreery, Michael Halford, Johnny Murtagh, Ken Condon, Martin Brassil, Dick Brabazon, Brendan Duke and James Nash and meet legendary trainers Dermot Weld and John Oxx on the Curragh Training Grounds. The world-famous Kildangan Stud is also included in the Thoroughbred Trails.



Each trail will be accompanied by an expert guide. Participants will enjoy light refreshments at the Curragh Racecourse before trails commence at 9.30am sharp.



Pat Keogh, CEO of Leopardstown Racecourse and CEO of the Curragh Racecourse, commented: “The Thoroughbred Trail is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see behind the scenes of the Curragh and to experience areas not normally accessible. We are hugely grateful to the support of the trainers, studs and other facilities who are opening their doors as the Curragh Thoroughbred Trail is an integral part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.”



The Racing Academy and Centre of Education will be available to visit during the morning from 11.30 to 1pm for a tour of their facilities but booking is required by contacting RACE directly at 045 522468 or enquiries@racingacademy.ie



Longines Irish Champions Weekend features the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes and the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes on Saturday September 14, and the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger together with three other Group 1 races and The Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh on Sunday September 15.



Book admission to the races and trail online at http://www. irishchampionsweekend.ie



Trail Options

1 DK Weld, James Nash and Dick Brabazon

2 John Oxx and Willie McCreery

3 Michael Halford and Kildangan Stud

4 Johnny Murtagh, Conor O’Dwyer and Brendan Duke

5 Ken Condon and Martin Brassil