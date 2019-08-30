Sections of M7 to return to 2 lanes for coming weeks to finish off works

Kildare Council has advised motorists that from this coming Monday, 2 September a number of off-peak daytime closures will be in place on the M7 carriageways.

Between the hours of 5am to 3pm, Monday to Thursday, the M7 Westbound carriageway Lane 1 (nearside) and hard shoulder will be temporarily closed after the N7 off-slip for approx. 3.5km.

On Fridays this closure will be in place between the hours of 5am to 10am - 2 lanes westbound will be available at all times.

Between the hours of 10am to 8pm, Monday to Friday, the M7 Eastbound carriageway Lane 1 (nearside) and hard shoulder will be temporarily closed after the M9 merge for approx. 3.5km - 2 lanes eastbound will be available at all times.

The Council said that these closures are necessary in order to safely carry out and complete outstanding works to the verge areas of the M7.

Over a number of weeks the closures will progress in both westerly direction from Junction 9 (Naas North) through to Junction 11 (M9 South) and easterly direction from Junction 11 (M9 North) to Junction 9 (Naas North) along with the flow of traffic

maintaining closure lengths of approx. 3.5km.

Motorists are advised that an enforced reduced temporary speed limit remains in place while works are ongoing to the verge/hard shoulder area.