Weather - a typical Irish 'soft' day: windy, sunny and wet!

A bright and fresh morning with gusty northwest winds predicted for today. Met Eireann forecast some passing showers throughout the day but there will continue to be a good deal of dry weather with good periods of sunshine. Feeling fresher with highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly dry and clear overnight but cooler with lows of 7 to 9 degrees in westerly breezes. Little change, alas, for tomorrow, Sunday 31, a bright and fresh day with good sunshine and occasional showers. However, some of the showers may merge into a longer spell of rain during the afternoon. Highs of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate westerly breezes

Pollen forecast will be low today and Sunday.