TRAFFIC: Emergency services at scene of crash on M9 near Castledermot

Emergency services are at a crash on the M9 southbound between Junction 4 Castledermot and Junction 5 Carlow.

This section of the Motorway has been closed temporarily with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to take caution on approach.

There is debris on the road due to damage caused to vehicles.

Passers-by said: “Just passed this accident scene heading northbound. Road completely closed heading south.”